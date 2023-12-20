Santa’s Workshop helpers complete job for 2023

Sixty-four Salt Spring families with 105 children will be waking up to a happy Christmas thanks to the hard work of 17 volunteers and the donations from many islanders.

According to Wendy Eggertson, head elf of Santa’s Workshop, groups deserving of special mention include the Salt Spring Toy Run, Salt Spring Propane, Country Grocer, the “car group,” Salt Spring Island Firefighters Association and two condominium communities, and individuals Stephanie Bond, Barbara de Freitas and Sharon Valder.

Eggertson also expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to collection boxes at Country Grocer, West of the Moon and Mouat’s Home Hardware.

“Also a big thank you to the Baptist Church, who has provided us with a warm and spacious space in which to do our work,” she said.

For people who want to contribute toys next year, donation boxes will be placed from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.