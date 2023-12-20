Thursday, December 21, 2023
December 21, 2023
SEARCH
Seen in Santa’s Workshop at the Salt Spring Island Baptist Church are volunteers, from left, Jenny Meyer, Deb Cade and Wendy Eggertson (head elf). Gifts for more than 100 island children were collected and distributed at the workshop this year. (Photo courtesy Santa's Workshop)
Island Life

Santa’s Workshop helpers complete job for 2023

By Driftwood Staff

Sixty-four Salt Spring families with 105 children will be waking up to a happy Christmas thanks to the hard work of 17 volunteers and the donations from many islanders.

According to Wendy Eggertson, head elf of Santa’s Workshop, groups deserving of special mention include the Salt Spring Toy Run, Salt Spring Propane, Country Grocer, the “car group,” Salt Spring Island Firefighters Association and two condominium communities, and individuals Stephanie Bond, Barbara de Freitas and Sharon Valder.

Eggertson also expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to collection boxes at Country Grocer, West of the Moon and Mouat’s Home Hardware.

“Also a big thank you to the Baptist Church, who has provided us with a warm and spacious space in which to do our work,” she said.

For people who want to contribute toys next year, donation boxes will be placed from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

CRD investigates parking options for campers

The Capital Regional District (CRD) board has asked staff to outline legal ramifications of temporarily “decriminalizing” long-term RV parking in some lots at parks...

Trustees chart course for Salty Dog operation

On its face, there was little change in status for a Salt Spring kennel operation, despite more than an hour of public comment before...

Judy Nurse (nee Watson)

Judy Nurse (nee Watson) Saltspring Island BC (previously Saskatoon, Prince Albert & Regina SK) passed peacefully, at home and on her own terms on...

Editorial: Feedback loop

One could be forgiven for thinking that islanders are simply ungovernable. The news continues to tell stories of local governments struggling to act in ways...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
6.7 ° C
7.6 °
5.6 °
99 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
7 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933