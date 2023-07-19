Wednesday, July 19, 2023
July 19, 2023
SEARCH
Robert Birch, a Salt Spring Pride Festival programming volunteer, speaks at the 2019 post-Pride-parade event at the Salt Spring Public Library.
Island Life

Salt Spring Pride Festival Welcome: You are Needed

By Contributed Article

BY ROBERT BIRCH

He/Him

Festival Programming Volunteer,

Diverse and Inclusive Salt Spring Island

South of our border, the Human Rights Campaign has declared a state of emergency.

Welcome to the world of 2SLGBTQIA+ Pride 2023. You are needed. From the lesbians and gays who’ve “been there, done that,” to queer kids who struggle to make eye contact in an age of screens; to allies who helped get the gender-neutral signs on bathroom doors only to have them ripped down last month at the Salt Spring library; and most especially to those for whom this will be their first Pride ever! You and your chosen family are the most welcome. It is because of your queer joy that a team of nearly 75 volunteers have come out of their pandemic-ravaged silos to remember that magical healing feeling of connection and belonging.

Why do all these amazing organizers and volunteers spend thousands of hours throwing Salt Spring’s biggest party (and second most financially lucrative event) of the year? Because we’re a messy rainbow of creative, opinionated people who care. Because we’re hurting too. 

Trans and queer folx are hurting worldwide from relentless, daily attacks. Many pay with blood, others with their lives. Our mental health is negatively impacted by the cost of living, lack of services, lack of allies — all rooted in lack of support from parents, educators, politicians and communities. Per capita, our suicide rates are off the charts, especially for our youth. For most, we survive knowing we are hated for who we are, and what we represent. Why? In the early 1970s, one of the five identified factors of homophobia was jealousy. We are reviled for our freedom from society’s stifling box of normativity. Marriage rights, economic class or gender status do not guarantee our collective safety.

Fascism’s playbook needs scapegoats. Control Indigenous lands and women’s bodies, murder people of colour, banish the queers and ban the books. It’s all happening faster than our heads can spin. Trans and queer people, however, play a pivotal, necessarily destabilizing role against the bloated prophets of war and gladiator culture. This is why lawmakers in the States introduced 525 anti-LGBTQ bills and have signed 70 into law so far in 2023, twice the number of similar bills in 2022.

Despite feeling overwhelmed by endless disasters, seemingly too exhausted to do the hard work of stopping the propaganda of denial; corporate-colonized greed seemingly greater than our efforts to do an about-face on the real crises of our times, hand in hand we march on. Despite Russia using “decadent western queers” as their ideological pretext to war, their orgy of violence spawned by a decade full of divisive fake news about trans people in social media, we must stand together. Despite hate-mongering politicians spreading their virus of lies, gleefully jumping into bed with fanatical religious leaders, we choose love, kindness and service. In Canada, we do not get a pass. We have but a bit more lead time to get organized to ally with the most adversely affected.

We need each other. We will not be defined by the haters. We’re not their victims. We’re proud and loud survivors. Let your truth mirror ours, our joy mirror yours. Together, we are this beautiful. Pride means dressing up and dancing to affirm life itself — our collective rights, responsibilities, our privileges to share. This is our first four-day Pride Festival and we’re inviting all islanders to invite your off-island friends to come camp, dance in the streets, then dance some more at the Farmers’ Institute. Let’s join together to reaffirm all that is good in our world: people who help people who recognize nature thrives in diversity.

This year our island youth will be leading the parade. Let them know we are proud of them; that we joyously and unequivocally have their backs.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Summer Outdoor Concert Series kicks off July 27

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING ARTS The first concert of the five-week-long 2023 Summer Outdoor Concert Series begins with a splashy season opener on Thursday, July...

In Response: Aim is to diversify, not increase, population

BY LAURA PATRICK Salt Spring Local Trust Committee member I wish my world as an elected official, charged with making land-use decisions, was as exciting and...

Viewpoint: Ganges Bypass a worthy project

By MIKE STACEY Running the “Ganges Gauntlet” last Saturday morning I was reminded of David Courtney’s campaign to lower the speed limit in town. At...

Mobile health clinic boosted by donations

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON For 100+ Women Who Care Salt Spring After three compelling presentations, including from the Salt Spring Island Farmland Trust and Gulf Islands...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
18.3 ° C
21.7 °
14.7 °
71 %
1kmh
20 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
21 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933