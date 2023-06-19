Salt Spring girls earn silver, spot at provincials 

Salt Spring Island’s U17 Girls Fastpitch team secured a slot at B.C.’s provincial championships with a three-game district finals performance over the weekend that brought a silver medal back to their island.

Head coach Bruce Dunbar said the girls played what were “the best three games of their season” when it counted most, playing two games Saturday at Lochside Park, first against Beacon Hill — beating them 19-9 — then against Carnarvon, who had dominated previous opponents in their first two games, with those contests ending early through the “mercy” rule. Salt Spring was up to the challenge, according to Dunbar.

“We battled hard, and beat them 5 to 4,” said Dunbar, “placing us in the silver/gold final game on Sunday.”

Once again Salt Spring faced the Carnarvon team, and despite great play the girls had just “a few too many errors,” said Dunbar, allowing Carnarvon the 17-7 win.

“The girls played their best,” he said, “and showed us what it takes to win.”

The team now moves on to Maple Ridge July 7-9 for provincial championship play.