June 29, 2023
Taking photographs at Sacred Mountain Lavender. (Jen MacLellan photo)
Island Life

Sacred Mountain Lavender gives tours July 3

By Driftwood Staff

Sacred Mountain Lavender is opening for an extraordinary day on Monday, July 3.

The farm shop will be open for an extraordinary day on Monday July 3rd 11am -4pm

By popular demand, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., guided tours will be offered, giving the 23-year history of Sacred Mountain Lavender, the greenhouse and the lower lavender fields. This will be hosted by Dr. Ben Sutton, co-owner of the farm, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Bring a group, explore the lavender farm, and discover the secrets of lavender cultivation. This is the perfect opportunity to take photos in the working fields and other areas which have been closed since 2020,” said Sutton.

Cost is $5 per person, children 12 and under are free.

To reserve a spot, call 250-653-2315 or email info@sacredmountainlavender.com. Spaces are limited.

The upper fields are free to explore during shop hours.

Regular hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the summer.

