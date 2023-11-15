Remembrance Day unfolds under clear skies

Salt Spring’s Remembrance Day ceremony may not have taken place in exactly the same spot as planned due to construction that began in Centennial Park on Nov. 7, but organizers say they are happy with how things turned out on Saturday.

“Saturday’s Remembrance Day service was certainly one for the ages,” said Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Branch 92 Remembrance Day committee member Ken Jackson on behalf of the Legion executive. “We are most proud of helping to foster such a tremendous amount of heartfelt support from the community and the guests we honoured.”

“We knew that the community was having difficulty envisioning how we would be able to pull together a full ceremony,” he said, “so we thank the community members and parade participants who showed up, knowing they could face heavy rains.”

Instead, the skies cleared in time for the proceedings, which took place on Fulford-Ganges Road in front of the park, and included a parade on a shortened route, honoured guests sheltered under tents, and musicians and singers. Except for the wreath contributed by the Government of Canada, all 76 others were pre-placed at the Cenotaph in the park, which was made accessible during the day.

“The skreal of the pipes and the thump of drums, the brass band bolstering our voices, Viva Chorale!’s serenade and special guest Tudor Davies’ return to the island to deliver a thunderous rendition of In Flanders Fields were individually brilliant, collectively overwhelming,” said Jackson. “And a remarkably well-timed flyover!”

He thanked all volunteers and contributing agencies and sponsors for their contributions to the day.