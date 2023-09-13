Thursday, September 14, 2023
September 14, 2023
Governor General's Award-winning author Darrel J. McLeod, a participant in this year's Paper Covers Rock Festival. (Ilja Herb photo)
Arts & Entertainment

Paper Covers Rock returns for fourth year

By Contributed Article

The annual Paper Covers Rock Festival is back, bringing together writers, readers, artists, creators and storytelling enthusiasts from all walks of life from Sept. 22 to 24.

Now in its fourth year, Paper Covers Rock has become an anticipated event on Salt Spring, attracting visitors and locals alike who are passionate about literature, storytelling and the arts. With an exciting lineup of engaging workshops, thought-provoking discussions and inspiring performances, the festival aims to ignite imaginations and foster a community of literary enthusiasts.

One of the festival’s highlights will be the Storytellers’ Dinner, taking place on Friday, Sept. 22 at The Jam Factory. Chefs Haidee Hart and Deb Peña will curate a delightful multi-course meal, carefully crafted to prompt storytelling around food. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in this unique sensory experience, accompanied by wine pairings and a musical performance by author and festival speaker Darrel McLeod.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can engage in a diverse range of workshops led by esteemed industry professionals. Poet Jen Currin will explore The Music of Poetry, using words and sounds to unlock the power of poetic expression. Award-winning food photographer and cookbook author DL Acken will share insights on crafting a compelling book proposal in the Book Proposal Playbook workshop. Additionally, McLeod will delve into the realm of memoir and fiction, offering participants a chance to enhance their narrative prowess in both genres. Salt Spring Books will host a free author reading and book signing with McLeod on Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. to celebrate the launch of his new novel, A Season in Chezgh’un.

The festival also offers opportunities for aspiring authors to receive personalized feedback through Blue Pencil Sessions. Participants can book limited 30-minute manuscript reviews with Anna O’Keeffe, head publisher at Douglas & McIntyre, gaining valuable insights and guidance on their writing projects.

“We are thrilled to present the 2023 edition of the Paper Covers Rock Festival,” said Terri Potratz, festival founder and director. “This year’s lineup features an incredible array of talented speakers and workshops that will inspire and empower individuals to explore the art of storytelling. We invite everyone, from seasoned writers to curious readers, to join us on Salt Spring Island for this extraordinary celebration of creativity.”

Tickets for the Paper Covers Rock Festival 2023 can be purchased on the festival’s website. Early ticket purchase is encouraged, as workshop capacity is limited.

For more information and to acquire tickets, visit papercoversrock.ca.

