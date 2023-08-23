Thursday, August 24, 2023
August 24, 2023
Overdose Awareness Day event on Aug. 31

By Driftwood Staff

An International Overdose Awareness Day event is set for Friday, Aug. 31 in Centennial Park.

Organizers are members of the Moms Stop The Harm (MSTH) group, Island Community Services (ICS) and Salt Spring Safely.

The event has been organized to increase awareness around issues related to overdose and will be held next Friday between 1 and 4 p.m. in the park.

“We will have public speakers, a facilitated talking circle (or two depending on attendance), a DJ playing music at a reasonable volume, with breaks between activities so that we can connect,” explained ICS housing outreach worker Willie MacPherson.

Ganges Goodwill Ambassadors will also be present in their signature green vests to offer additional support to those who may be emotionally impacted.

People who want to get involved or have questions are invited to email organizers: Karme Leroux (Moms Stop the Harm), karma154ssi@gmail.com; Shae Houston (ICS substance use youth and family counsellor) shouston@ssics.ca; or MacPherson at wmacpherson@ssics.ca.

