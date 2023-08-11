Saturday, August 12, 2023
August 12, 2023
DAISSI president Juli Mallet. Jen MacLellan photo
Opinion

Open letter: Pride appreciation from DAISSI

By Contributed Article

On behalf of the DAISSI board, I am writing this open letter of thanks to express our heartfelt gratitude for your invaluable support in making the first-ever Salt Spring Pride Festival a resounding success. Your dedication, enthusiasm and contributions played a pivotal role in creating a memorable event that celebrated diversity, inclusivity and love.

To everyone who attended and embraced the spirit of Pride, including community members and 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations, thank you for making the festival a vibrant and welcoming space. Your presence and engagement added a captivating sense of community to the festivities.

To our wonderful supporters, whether individuals, public funders, media partners and local businesses, your belief in our vision and generous contributions helped bring this dream to life. Your commitment to fostering an inclusive community is deeply appreciated.

To our dedicated volunteers, your selflessness and hard work behind the scenes ensured the smooth running of the event. Your efforts were truly inspiring.

Together, we created a profound impact and laid the foundation for future Salt Spring Pride Festivals that will continue to promote love, acceptance and unity.

Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being a part of this historic event. Your support has made a difference, and we look forward to welcoming you all back for the next Salt Spring Pride Festival.

With love and gratitude,

Juli Mallett,

President, DAISSI (Diverse and Inclusive Salt Spring Island)

