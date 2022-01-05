Up to 20 centimetres of snow On Its Way

From 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall on Salt Spring and the Southern Gulf Islands Wednesday into Thursday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Southern Gulf Islands, as well as Victoria, the Malahat Highway and other parts of Vancouver Island and B.C.’s south coast. Environment Canada predicts around 10 to 20 centimetres of snow will accumulate in these areas from Wednesday midday until Thursday morning.

Environment Canada warns that the rapid accumulation of snow could make travel hazardous with reduced visibility as well as icy and slippery roads, parking lots and walking areas.

Salt Spring and the Southern Gulf Islands have been receiving some real winter weather for the past week, beginning with minus 10 to minus 20 degrees Celsius windchill values starting on Dec. 27 as well as snowfall on the final days of 2021.

Salt Spring Fire Rescue fought a house fire amidst the heavy snowfall around 2 a.m. on Dec. 30, with extensive damage to the Swanson Road home but no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cold also affected BC Ferries sailings, with the Fulford-Swartz Bay route experiencing cancellations due to staff issues on Dec. 29 and late Vesuvius Bay-Crofton morning sailings Dec. 30 and 31 as cold affected the Quinitsa’s rescue boat. Strong winds on Jan. 2 led BC Ferries to cancel afternoon sailings between Long Harbour and Tsawwassen, as well as between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

Cold weather was also the likely culprit behind a mechanical failure of Ganges Wastewater Treatment Plant pipes, which led to a sewage leak into Ganges Creek and out into Ganges Harbour Jan. 2.