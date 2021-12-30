Salt Spring Crews Battle House Fire Amid Heavy Snowfall

A Swanson Road home suffered extensive damage yet no injuries resulted as firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire early Thursday morning, Dec. 30.

Crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a home at 140 Swanson Rd. at around 1:48 a.m., an update from incident commander Capt. Warren Nuyens stated.

“Arriving on scene, crews made a rapid exterior knock down and transitioned to the interior where the fire had made entry into the attic,” Nuyens said in his report.

Crews were able to quickly take care of the fire despite heavy snowfall, Nuyens stated, owing to the “close proximity to the staffed fire hall.”

Nuyens said 13 firefighters attended, which was a strong turnout especially considering the snow and poor driving conditions. Five fire apparatus were also used to fight the fire for around two and a half hours.

The fire’s cause has been deemed accidental.

Everyone living in the home is safe and accounted for, the fire department stated, and no injuries were reported in the response, which also involved RCMP, the ambulance service and BC Hydro.