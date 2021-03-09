Salt Spring RCMP seek info on street sign damage

Salt Spring RCMP are asking for the community’s help on an investigation into a series of street signs that were intentionally knocked over by a vehicle along Sunset Drive and North End Road on Monday night.

“Investigators are trying to identify anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle, or who may have dash-cam or other video recordings of any of these incidents,” Salt Spring RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Clive Seabrook stated in a news release.

“The majority of these signs were in place to warn of hazards on the road ahead, creating a possible dangerous situation for motorists.”

Plastic autobody parts and tire treads were left behind at the scene.

Seabrook thanked road maintenance contractor EMCON Services and their staff for getting the signs back up quickly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salt Spring RCMP at 250-537-5555.