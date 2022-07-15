Deputy fire chief position filled by department veteran

Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District (SSIFPD) has announced the appointment of Dale Lundy to the position of deputy fire chief as of July 1.

“Deputy Chief Lundy has served our community with Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue for 30 years,” states a press release about the appointment, “most recently as assistant fire chief and executive training officer. As the longest-serving active member of the fire department, deputy chief Lundy brings a wealth of experience to the management team. Deputy Chief Lundy has been a strong advocate for first responder mental health within the department and he will be a key part of the human resource team. He will continue to champion critical mental health initiatives in his new role, to ensure our members receive the support they need.”

SSIFPD says that with the hiring of CAO Rodney Dieleman earlier this year, last November’s appointment of Jamie Holmes to the fire chief position and now Lundy appointed deputy chief, “the board is confident that there is a capable, competent management team prepared to lead the future of emergency services on Salt Spring Island.”