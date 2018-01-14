Accused’s father seeks financial aid

The father of a Salt Spring man charged with second-degree murder is appealing for financial support to offset personal costs related to his son being in custody.

Last Tuesday, Martin Galen Jan Vandenberg, 22, was ordered by a Duncan Provincial Court judge to receive a psychiatric assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial for the charge of murdering his mother Heather Jones. She was found dead in her Maliview Drive home on Dec. 6, 2017. Vandenberg remains in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Duncan court on Feb. 6.

The accused’s father, Martin Buck Vandenberg, of Salt Spring, initiated a GoFundMe campaign on Saturday, hoping to raise $2,000.

“The reason why I need or am really asking for help is that I live on a island and catching ferries to go to meetings or to see our son is costing a lot of money and also because our son was helping me by paying half the rent and bills. I do have a job, but I have to miss days for meetings or seeing our son which means very small paycheck,” he states on the GoFundMe page.

As of Sunday evening, $745 had been raised. The campaign is titled “Please Help Me See Our Son.”

Vandenberg had also started a GoFundMe campaign on Dec. 19, 2017 after his dog was found injured miles away from his Rainbow Road home. The GoFundMe page estimated cost of specialty surgery in Burnaby at $4,800. That campaign is now completed with $850 raised.