Friday, July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023
SEARCH
Site of new emergency room for Lady Minto Hospital now under construction.
News

Medical staff association updates community with some good news

By Contributed Article

FROM the Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association

Many thanks for your overwhelming support for the medical staff and allied health professionals during this challenging time. Many of you have reached out to see how you can help.

We have temporarily covered gaps in physician ER coverage at the Lady Minto Hospital until the end of September. An interim new funding model has helped us recruit locum ER physicians from other sites. We hope that this model can continue beyond September to enable ongoing recruitment.

We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Hannah Gummeson will be joining Salt Spring Island Health Centre in late July. She is a home-grown talent having spent much of her time growing up on Salt Spring and completed parts of her residency training here. There will be overwhelming demand for her services. As such there will be a randomized attachment process running from July 10 to July 14. Please call or drop by the Salt Spring Health Centre to put your name on the list. Unfortunately, once her initial patient panel is full the clinic will not be keeping a waitlist. Other options that are available if you do not have a family doctor are to sign up for the provincial program Health Connect Registry: see more details at www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-connect-registry.

Primary care network planning is an exciting ongoing process on Salt Spring Island that will eventually result in a multidisciplinary clinic that will be able to serve the various health needs of Salt Spring residents. Please stay tuned on this front as we will need the support of the public along the way.

As always, the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation is doing excellent work, including fundraising for the final stages of our new emergency room. We are thrilled to start working there in the fall!

If anyone has any experience or expertise in the recruitment field and would like to assist us in a grassroots recruitment campaign for new physicians please contact fems.lmh@gmail.com. In addition, if you know a GP, ER physician or psychiatrist who is looking to relocate to this beautiful island then we would love to meet them!

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Peter Verheul,

Lady Minto Hospital MSA President, and

Dr. Kesh Smith,

MSA Vice President

On behalf of the Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Editorial: Targeted help needed to address hospital staffing shortage

It’s hard to believe that something could overshadow Salt Spring’s first Local Community Commission election, but that is exactly what has happened. After months of...

Island Health responds to hospital physicians’ letter about emergency department staffing and other issues

As Salt Spring physicians speak up to warn islanders of the severity of the medical professional shortage, the health authority has admitted plans to...

Lady Minto Hospital physicians speak out and seek public support

An urgent communique signed by 11 doctors on behalf of the Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association was sent to the Driftwood on Friday,...

Letter: Hospital staff shortage alarms

I believe the public should be made aware of this situation.  Some nights recently there was no doctor on call for night shift duty, not...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
11.8 ° C
13.7 °
10.6 °
90 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
18 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933