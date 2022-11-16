Friday, November 18, 2022
November 18, 2022
SEARCH
Santa's Workshop head elf Wendy Eggertson on Salt Spring Toy Run day in 2022. Eggertson explains the application process for Salt Spring families needing gifts for their children this Christmas season.
Opinion

Letter: Time for families to sign up for gift program

By Contributed Article

Santa’s Workshop 2022 applications will be available online from Nov. 16 until Dec. 2.

If you are a parent or grandparent who might be concerned that you may not be able to provide Christmas to your loved ones, we may be able to help. Santa’s Workshop is open to children age 0-12 on Salt Spring Island. To apply online go to the following link: and fill out the appropriate questions and submit. You will receive a follow-up phone call to discuss the details of the program and arrange a time between Dec. 12 and 17 when you can come and “go shopping” for your children and choose appropriate gifts.

Santa’s Workshop volunteers have come together every year for more than 30 years to help all children on Salt Spring to wake up with beaming faces on Christmas morning. We are very generously supported by the Salt Spring Island Toy Run, Salt Spring Lions Club, Country Grocer, the Driftwood, Salt Spring Women’s Institute and many merchants and individuals on the island.

There are a few simple guidelines we ask our applicants to follow:

• All applicants and their children must live on Salt Spring Island.

• The applicants’ children must be between the age of 0-12 at the time of application.

• Only one applicant can apply for specific children. Be sure that parents, grandparents, godparents, etc. communicate to be aware of this stipulation.

If these guidelines are found not to be followed their current and future application would be in jeopardy.

We look forward to receiving your applications at this link and seeing you for your shopping spree!

Wendy Eggertson,

Head Elf,

Santa’s Workshop

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Books & Bling drop-off days Nov. 17 to 20; sale on Nov. 25-27

Pages are turning on one of Salt Spring Island’s most popular events, with Books & Bling donation drop-off days at the Farmers’ Institute this week from Nov. 17 to 20 and the sale itself on Nov. 25-27.

Rainbow Road sandbag filling station makes debut

Dozens of islanders turned out to the new community sandbag filling station, above the community gardens at the Rainbow Road pool site, on Saturday, Nov. 12. The station was a coordinated effort by the Salt Spring Emergency Program, Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue, Emergency Management BC and the Salt Spring Island Parks and Recreation Commission.

Woodwind quintet from Québec ready to thrill at ArtSpring

The Montreal musical ensemble Pentaèdre — which is a French nod to the words “polyhydron,” “penta” or “five faces” — indeed features five talented...

Next steps laid out for Ganges Harbour Walk

The Ganges Harbour Walk project has some spring in its step with a project charter recommended for adoption by its Capital Regional District (CRD) steering committee last week.

Weather

Salt Spring Island
clear sky
-0.2 ° C
4.7 °
-2.2 °
100 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Sat
4 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
5 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933