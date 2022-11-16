Letter: Time for families to sign up for gift program

Santa’s Workshop 2022 applications will be available online from Nov. 16 until Dec. 2.

If you are a parent or grandparent who might be concerned that you may not be able to provide Christmas to your loved ones, we may be able to help. Santa’s Workshop is open to children age 0-12 on Salt Spring Island. To apply online go to the following link: and fill out the appropriate questions and submit. You will receive a follow-up phone call to discuss the details of the program and arrange a time between Dec. 12 and 17 when you can come and “go shopping” for your children and choose appropriate gifts.

Santa’s Workshop volunteers have come together every year for more than 30 years to help all children on Salt Spring to wake up with beaming faces on Christmas morning. We are very generously supported by the Salt Spring Island Toy Run, Salt Spring Lions Club, Country Grocer, the Driftwood, Salt Spring Women’s Institute and many merchants and individuals on the island.

There are a few simple guidelines we ask our applicants to follow:

• All applicants and their children must live on Salt Spring Island.

• The applicants’ children must be between the age of 0-12 at the time of application.

• Only one applicant can apply for specific children. Be sure that parents, grandparents, godparents, etc. communicate to be aware of this stipulation.

If these guidelines are found not to be followed their current and future application would be in jeopardy.

We look forward to receiving your applications at this link and seeing you for your shopping spree!

Wendy Eggertson,

Head Elf,

Santa’s Workshop