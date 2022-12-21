Letter: Islanders’ Ukraine support recognized

Last week, from Ukraine and via the internet, I received an award from the Chortkiv District Military Administration and Chortkiv District Council.

In translation, the award is “…for…charitable and volunteer activities, significant and systemic support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and on the occasion of Volunteer Day.”

This award, with my name on it, belongs to the generous people of Salt Spring, who starting with the Help Ukraine fundraiser in April, have donated over $54,000 to Ukraine over the last seven months. In Chortkiv, where my late husband’s relative has a parish, some of those funds have paid for an ambulance (found in Germany) and a jeep (Latvia), both of which were needed to transport supplies, refugees and the injured. Temporary shelter, food and clothing have been provided for people fleeing to the west, mostly women with children and the elderly.

The latest support, again through Fr. Oleg Olchowecki, has been for a commercial kitchen and bakery, built in the basement of the church. Meals are prepared and wrapped by volunteers for transport to soldiers and refugees. Oleg called today and spoke about the award and his heartfelt appreciation for the support from the people of Salt Spring.

As we know, the situation in Ukraine remains dire. The Help Ukraine Account, #10314 at Island Savings continues to welcome donations.

My sincere thanks.

Victoria Olchowecki,

Salt Spring