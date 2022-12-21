Wednesday, December 21, 2022
December 21, 2022
SEARCH
Victoria Olchowecki’s award for “…charitable and volunteer activities, significant and systemic support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and on the occasion of Volunteer Day.”
Opinion

Letter: Islanders’ Ukraine support recognized

By Contributed Article

Last week, from Ukraine and via the internet, I received an award from the Chortkiv District Military Administration and Chortkiv District Council.  

In translation, the award is “…for…charitable and volunteer activities, significant and systemic support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and on the occasion of Volunteer Day.” 

This award, with my name on it, belongs to the generous people of Salt Spring, who starting with the Help Ukraine fundraiser in April, have donated over $54,000 to Ukraine over the last seven months. In Chortkiv, where my late husband’s relative has a parish, some of those funds have paid for an ambulance (found in Germany) and a jeep (Latvia), both of which were needed to transport supplies, refugees and the injured. Temporary shelter, food and clothing have been provided for people fleeing to the west, mostly women with children and the elderly.  

The latest support, again through Fr. Oleg Olchowecki, has been for a commercial kitchen and bakery, built in the basement of the church. Meals are prepared and wrapped by volunteers for transport to soldiers and refugees. Oleg called today and spoke about the award and his heartfelt appreciation for the support from the people of Salt Spring. 

As we know, the situation in Ukraine remains dire. The Help Ukraine Account, #10314 at Island Savings continues to welcome donations. 

My sincere thanks. 

Victoria Olchowecki, 

Salt Spring 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Editorial: Let generosity and gratitude prevail 

The holiday season brings out the best in most people.  It’s a time when those with some extra cash are motivated to donate to worthy...

Low precipitation impacts basins 

Water levels at Maxwell Lake — and in Salt Spring’s other freshwater basins — are finally creeping up, according to monitors, but the process...

Trustees ask for assessment, public engagement

Salt Spring’s Local Trust Committee weighed in last week on a resource project’s request to expand its aquatic lease, joining several municipalities in officially...

Trip inspires islanders’ fundraiser for well in Tanzania 

BY MELANIE FURMAN  SPECIAL TO THE DRIFTWOOD   My 13-year-old son and I recently returned from a month long vacation from Tanzania. We were mostly on the...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
overcast clouds
-7.5 ° C
-6.3 °
-11.4 °
81 %
4.6kmh
100 %
Wed
-7 °
Thu
-8 °
Fri
-3 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
5 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933