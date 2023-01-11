Letter: Isabella Point Road damage concerning

A neighbour recently told me about the damage done to the work on Isabella Point Road because of the wind and rain at the end of December.

The photo by Frants Attorp in the Jan. 4 Driftwood looks a great deal different than what I observed before going to Seattle during the period of those storms.

I beg to differ with Emcon operations manager Andrew Gaetz, who was quoted as saying that “the newly constructed portion of the road [as pictured] had little to-no deformation or sliding, and held up really well.”

I stopped and looked at the slide yesterday, which was easily 50 feet long. You could see where a large tree had washed down the precipice, taking a huge amount of fortifying base rock and tarps and forming a shelf below. I noted an area about eight-feet-square that was marked out with orange boundary marks ready to slide at the far end of the area.

Neighbours I have talked to and who have followed the construction are quite concerned that little major work has been done in the last week to prohibit more sliding both now and in the future. Mr. Gaetz’s comment that the project would need “further geotechnical reviews and design” applied to this failing cliff is an understatement. It appears that the slide is undermining the newly built-up “wall.”

Daniel Dickmeyer,

Roland Road