LCC voting times and voter qualifications

Salt Spring Islanders are being asked to choose four individuals to serve as the island’s first Local Community Commission commissioners under the Capital Regional District. One does not need to own property in order to vote, unlike in the local fire district and North Salt Spring Waterworks District trustee elections.

Fifteen candidates are on the ballot. They are: Gayle Baker, Jesse Brown, Kylie Coates, Benjamin Corno, David Courtney, Lloyd Cudmore, Nejmah Guermoudi, Jamie Harris, Jennifer Kerrigan, Jennifer Lannan, Eric March, Donald Marcotte, Jennifer McClean, Earl Rook and Brian Webster.

Voting Dates, Times & Places

Qualified residents and non-resident property electors may cast their vote on general voting day, Saturday, May 27, or at the second advance poll on Wednesday, May 24 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Voting places are Community Gospel Chapel and the Salt Spring Public Library on May 24 and May 27. Fulford Hall’s seniors annex is also a voting place on Saturday, May 27.

Voter Qualifications

People must be:

• 18 years or older;

• a Canadian citizen;

• a resident of British Columbia for six months immediately before the day of registration or prior to voting day;

• a resident of Salt Spring Island; or a non-resident property elector (see crd.bc.ca/ssi-vote for details);

• not disqualified under the Local Government Act or another enactment from voting.

A person does not have to own property in order to vote.

The Provincial Voters List is being used for resident electors, so if you are registered to vote in a B.C. election you should be on the list. To register on voting day, bring two pieces of identification proving identity and residency. One piece must have a signature. See the crd.bc.ca/ssi-vote website for a list of acceptable identification.