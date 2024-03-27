CRD announces temporary water shutoff

Many Salt Spring Island residents will temporarily have no water during a rolling maintenance program starting Tuesday, April 2, according to a notice issued Wednesday morning, March 27.

A schedule indicated work on the Capital Regional District (CRD) annual water maintenance, including flushing of all of its systems, would occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 2-11.

“During maintenance, you may experience low water pressure and or periods of discoloured water from your tap,” read the CRD notice. “As water services to your property will be impacted during this time, residents may want to set aside some water to meet their individual needs during maintenance.”

After services are restored, according to the notice, residents may experience a sudden burst of air from your tap or discoloured water. This is normal and should only last a few minutes. If your water is discoloured, run the tap until the water is clear.

Refer to the maintenance schedule below to see what day and what streets within your water system will be impacted.

April 2-5 – Highland-Fernwood Water System (Highland Only)

Ensilwood Road

Fairway Crescent

Fairway Drive

Fer de Lance Road

Lawnhill Drive

Le Page Road

Maliview Road

North End Road

North Beach Road

South Bank Drive

Trincomali Heights

Walker’s Hook Road

Westcott Road

Whims Road

April 2-3 – Highland-Fernwood Water System (Fernwood Only)

Fernwood Road

Howard Road

Langs Road

Maycock Road

April 3 – Cedars of Tuam Water System

Roland Road

April 8 – Cedar Lane Water System

Cedar Land Road

Kangro Road

Mansell Road

April 9-10 – Beddis Water System

Beddis Road

Creekside Drive

Cusheon Lake Road

Cusheon Place

Hillview Place

Lautman Drive

Lionel Crescent

Miles Avenue

Samuel Crescent

Sky Valley Road

Wildwood Drive

April 11 – Fulford Water System

Fulford Ganges Road

Hilltop Road

Morningside Road

Orchard Road

South Ridge Drive

Sunnyside Drive

Tahouney Road

To learn how to prepare for a water outage, visit www.crd.bc.ca/outage.