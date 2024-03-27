Wednesday, March 27, 2024
March 27, 2024
Fulford water district treatment plant. Driftwood file photo
News

CRD announces temporary water shutoff

By Driftwood Staff

Many Salt Spring Island residents will temporarily have no water during a rolling maintenance program starting Tuesday, April 2, according to a notice issued Wednesday morning, March 27. 

A schedule indicated work on the Capital Regional District (CRD) annual water maintenance, including flushing of all of its systems, would occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 2-11.

“During maintenance, you may experience low water pressure and or periods of discoloured water from your tap,” read the CRD notice. “As water services to your property will be impacted during this time, residents may want to set aside some water to meet their individual needs during maintenance.” 

After services are restored, according to the notice, residents may experience a sudden burst of air from your tap or discoloured water. This is normal and should only last a few minutes. If your water is discoloured, run the tap until the water is clear. 

Refer to the maintenance schedule below to see what day and what streets within your water system will be impacted. 

April 2-5 – Highland-Fernwood Water System (Highland Only) 

Ensilwood Road 

Fairway Crescent 

Fairway Drive 

Fer de Lance Road 

Lawnhill Drive 

Le Page Road 

Maliview Road 

North End Road 

North Beach Road 

South Bank Drive 

Trincomali Heights 

Walker’s Hook Road 

Westcott Road 

Whims Road 

April 2-3 – Highland-Fernwood Water System (Fernwood Only) 

Fernwood Road 

Howard Road 

Langs Road 

Maycock Road 

April 3 – Cedars of Tuam Water System 

Roland Road 

April 8 – Cedar Lane Water System 

Cedar Land Road 

Kangro Road 

Mansell Road 

April 9-10 – Beddis Water System 

Beddis Road 

Creekside Drive 

Cusheon Lake Road 

Cusheon Place 

Hillview Place 

Lautman Drive 

Lionel Crescent 

Miles Avenue 

Samuel Crescent 

Sky Valley Road 

Wildwood Drive 

April 11 – Fulford Water System 

Fulford Ganges Road 

Hilltop Road 

Morningside Road 

Orchard Road 

South Ridge Drive 

Sunnyside Drive 

Tahouney Road 

To learn how to prepare for a water outage, visit www.crd.bc.ca/outage.

