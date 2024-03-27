CRD announces temporary water shutoff

Many Salt Spring Island residents will temporarily have no water during a rolling maintenance program starting Tuesday, April 2, according to a notice issued Wednesday morning, March 27.
A schedule indicated work on the Capital Regional District (CRD) annual water maintenance, including flushing of all of its systems, would occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 2-11.
“During maintenance, you may experience low water pressure and or periods of discoloured water from your tap,” read the CRD notice. “As water services to your property will be impacted during this time, residents may want to set aside some water to meet their individual needs during maintenance.”
After services are restored, according to the notice, residents may experience a sudden burst of air from your tap or discoloured water. This is normal and should only last a few minutes. If your water is discoloured, run the tap until the water is clear.
Refer to the maintenance schedule below to see what day and what streets within your water system will be impacted.
April 2-5 – Highland-Fernwood Water System (Highland Only)
Ensilwood Road
Fairway Crescent
Fairway Drive
Fer de Lance Road
Lawnhill Drive
Le Page Road
Maliview Road
North End Road
North Beach Road
South Bank Drive
Trincomali Heights
Walker’s Hook Road
Westcott Road
Whims Road
April 2-3 – Highland-Fernwood Water System (Fernwood Only)
Fernwood Road
Howard Road
Langs Road
Maycock Road
April 3 – Cedars of Tuam Water System
Roland Road
April 8 – Cedar Lane Water System
Cedar Land Road
Kangro Road
Mansell Road
April 9-10 – Beddis Water System
Beddis Road
Creekside Drive
Cusheon Lake Road
Cusheon Place
Hillview Place
Lautman Drive
Lionel Crescent
Miles Avenue
Samuel Crescent
Sky Valley Road
Wildwood Drive
April 11 – Fulford Water System
Fulford Ganges Road
Hilltop Road
Morningside Road
Orchard Road
South Ridge Drive
Sunnyside Drive
Tahouney Road
To learn how to prepare for a water outage, visit www.crd.bc.ca/outage.