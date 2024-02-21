LCC mulls SIMS offices

Local officials aren’t deterred by potential obstacles to housing more government offices within the Salt Spring Island Multi Space (SIMS) building, voting unanimously to investigate further — and hoping to save taxpayer money in the process.

Salt Spring’s Local Community Commission (LCC) asked staff to report on the feasibility of relocating all the island’s Capital Regional District (CRD) offices into the former middle school building, currently housing just CRD parks and recreation support staff. CRD electoral area director Gary Holman promoted expanding on current efforts that explored meeting the needs of the Islands Trust at SIMS, saying that combining resources will cost less to taxpayers.

“The bottom line is the building is 25,000 square feet,” said Holman during the LCC’s meeting Thursday, Feb. 15. “This building represents our best and perhaps only opportunity to co-locate government offices on Salt Spring.”

New construction isn’t economically feasible, Holman said, and likely a similar situation exists for the Islands Trust, who are losing their current office space lease this summer. But, he argued, potential savings were too significant to ignore.

“Three local government offices are now paying commercial rent, to the tune of $140,000 a year,” said Holman. “Instead of paying rent to private [individuals], we’d be paying it ‘back’ to the CRD, reducing the requisition — which is now $260,000.”

Holman said there would be implications for the non-profit groups who rent space, but that there was no intention to eliminate SIMS as a community centre. LCC member Brian Webster agreed, noting back in December he had voted against gauging interest from Islands Trust staff in relocating to SIMS.

“But I support this motion, if it doesn’t impinge on the current, valuable other uses of the building,” said Webster.

“And,” he added, “the prospect of the Trust potentially moving its Salt Spring offices to Vancouver Island horrifies me.”