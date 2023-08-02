Labyrinth group holds Brick by Brick fundraiser

An effort to build an outdoor community labyrinth on Salt Spring Island gains steam this weekend, as organizers announced land permission had been secured and they’re ready to raise funds for construction.

Labyrinth Team spokesperson Sarah Belknap said the Anglican Church had granted approval to build the labyrinth on an undeveloped portion of its cemetery property on Upper Ganges Road, east of the intersection with Lower Ganges, North End and Vesuvius Bay roads.

“Everything needed to build the labyrinth — the use of a terrific site, a good design, a good construction plan and the support and hard work of good people — is all in place,” said Belknap. “All that’s needed now are the funds for materials and labour.”

The design imagines a 45-foot-diametre labyrinth built to be welcoming and accessible to people of all ages, according to Belknap, with pathways of native plant species outlined with bricks set into the ground — safe for walking sticks, canes or walkers, said Belknap, as well as for any children who “can’t resist” running around the labyrinth’s circular pathways.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, the Labyrinth Team will hold a “Brick by Brick” fundraiser in front of the Harbour Authority boat launch near Centennial Park and the Saturday Market, with pictures of the site and design for community review, as well as opportunities to donate to the cause — and “dedicate bricks to people you love,” Belknap added.