Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Islanders’ housing experience stories being collected

By Driftwood Staff

The Southern Gulf Islands Community Resource Centre (SGICRC) continues to collect stories of islanders’ housing experiences — and there is still time for additional community input, according to organizers. 

SGICRC launched an online effort late last year as part of the Housing NOW Project. The organization provides island residents with resources, referrals, information and support for employment, education, social purposes and well-being. Housing NOW focuses on finding immediate solutions to both the short and long-term housing shortage in the Southern Gulf Islands. 

The Housing NOW team has been tasked by the Southern Gulf Islands Community Economic Sustainability Commission with data collection of home and property owners — as well as the collective Gulf Islands’ population — with the intention of creating a better picture of housing opportunities available, needs of the average individual and family, and the community’s viewpoint on what needs to be accomplished, and how. 

The survey asks questions about living situations — including things like what amenities are present or needed in housing and in the broader community — and should take about five minutes to complete. All information provided will remain confidential. 

For more information about SGICRC, visit www.sgicommunityresources.ca. To participate in the survey, visit linktr.ee/sgihousing.

