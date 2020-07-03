Day in the Life of Salt Spring Island set for July 10th

Pandemic or no pandemic, the Driftwood is running its annual Day in the Life of Salt Spring Island photography project this year. It should be a fun and easy way to create a record of this extraordinary time in history as experienced by islanders.

Here’s the deal:

• Photos must be taken between the hours of 5 a.m. on Friday, July 10 and 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.

• Higher-resolution or larger-sized photos are always preferred for print quality purposes, but as long as a photo isn’t less than about 200 kb in size it can usually work for the publication. It’s always nice to have the colour option for post-publication digital projects, but photos will likely be printed in black and white, so either B&W or colour photos can be submitted.

• Send in one photo or up to 25, with caption information and subjects’ first and last names included, as well as the exact (or close to it) time the photos were taken.

• DEADLINE to submit photos is Tuesday, July 21 at 4 p.m. Send them by email to news@gulfislandsdriftwood.com, using an online service like Dropbox or a flash drive.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to call Driftwood editor Gail Sjuberg at 250-537-9933, extension 210 or send an email to news@gulfislandsdriftwood.com.