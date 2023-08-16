Anticipation builds for Photosynthesis exhibition

BY DIANA HAYES

FOR PHOTOSYNTHESIS

Photosynthesis is mounting its annual fine art photography show at ArtSpring from Wednesday, Aug. 23 through Monday, Sept. 4, with an opening reception taking place Aug. 24 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

In existence since 2001, this select group of photographers has grown and matured, while retaining an eclectic gathering of styles, subject matter, techniques and visual expression. This is a show that people look forward to each year. The leading-edge photography and professional exhibit will not disappoint.

This year’s show will be hung by Zoe Zafiris and Richard Steel, and with their skilled eyes and extensive experience in the world of art, we know the show will have that signature pop and flow. It is a feat and a work of art itself to hang this show with its many styles, sizes and themes.

This year, Photosynthesis includes 17 regular members along with four guest photographers. Each year the group also sponsors a student. All participating photographers are residents of Salt Spring Island and the group’s mandate is to show new work that has not been seen previously on Salt Spring.

Photographers in the 2023 Show are Photosynthesis members Birgit Freybe Bateman, Seth Berkowitz, Alan Bibby, Roger Brooks, Howard Fry, Diana Hayes, Christina Heinemann, Susan Huber, Avril Kirby, Alane Lalonde, Doug McMillin, Larry Melious, Bernadette Mertens-McAllister, Pierre Mineau, Anette Schrage, Julianna Slomka and Michael Wall, guests Nirmal Dryden, Janet Dwyer, Judy McPhee and Brian Purcell, and student Galveston Gill.

A virtual gallery will provider viewers with a taste of the full ArtSpring exhibit and will be available through the photosyn.ca website the week prior to opening night. The group’s organizing team would like to thank Country Grocer and Thrifty Foods for their generous donations for the opening reception.

A sneak peek at this year’s show reveals many unusual themes and imagery, taking us on journeys to faraway places, including Scandinavia, Ireland, Europe and the Mediterranean, and Central Mexico. We also see macro and micro “finds” right here on Salt Spring Island: flowers that almost exude their exotic scents, found objects both old and new, a mysterious cornet in black and white, pastoral landscapes, stones and geometric angles of a dusk-lit seashore. We also find quirky characters and dramatic portraits, all suggesting narratives that speak to us beyond the frame.

Photographers will be sitting the show daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can answer questions and provide gallery visitors with personal insights as well as technical details.