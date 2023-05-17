Isabella Point Road rehab project finished

Isabella Point Road construction work is “substantially completed,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, with finishing touches continuing in the coming weeks. The construction team completed paving on May 2 and roadside barrier installation on May 4.

Officials said people had been supportive of the work done and seem happy with roadway improvements. The ministry said construction crews made every effort to minimize the impact on the local community to stabilize the roadway, recognizing it as the only access for approximately 350 residents.

“The construction team successfully stabilized the slope below the roadway to be more resilient against future extreme weather events,” according to the statement. “Drainage improvements have been installed to direct water off the road surface. An additional drainage review is underway and there is potential for more climate resiliency improvements for summer 2024 at other locations along Isabella Point Road.”

Ministry officials also said crews had reached out to local drivers to let them know construction had been completed. In addition, the changeable message signs and construction signage were taken down as heavy equipment departed.

The reconstruction project began last summer to repair a section of road and bank damaged in a major November 2021 flood.