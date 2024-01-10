Homelessness researcher speaks at Mahon Hall

A University of Toronto professor who has written a book about the issue of homelessness in Canada is the Salt Spring Forum’s guest at an event this Sunday afternoon.

Alison Smith volunteered in a homeless shelter in East Vancouver when she was a graduate student at UBC. Today, she is an associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto, where her research focuses on housing, homelessness, inequality and social protection.

In 2022, Smith published Multiple Barriers: The Multilevel Governance of Homelessness in Canada.

According to the University of Toronto Press, the book “explores the forces that shape intergovernmental and multilevel governance dynamics to help better understand why, despite the best efforts of community and advocacy groups, homelessness remains as persistent as ever.”

“These multilevel dynamics are very apparent on Salt Spring Island,” states the Forum, “making Smith the perfect person to help guide our community toward solutions.”

The Jan. 14 event runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Mahon Hall.