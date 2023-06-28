Wednesday, June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023
Canadian pianist Jon Kimura Parker, who will speak (and play) at a July 2 event co-sponsored by the Salt Spring Forum and ArtSpring.
Arts & Entertainment

Jon Kimura Parker is next Forum guest

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING FORUM

Jon Kimura Parker needs little introduction.

His journey from growing up in Vancouver to performing as a classical pianist in the great concert halls of the world is well documented. He is known for his dynamic performances and for his passion and enthusiasm for classical music, taking on roles advising and directing numerous festivals, lecturing at Julliard and Yale, and teaching passionately as professor of piano at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University. He is also an officer of the Order of Canada.

The Sunday, July 2 Salt Spring Forum discussion that begins at 7:30 p.m. will seek to explore his thoughts on the role of classical music, and of the arts more generally, in the contemporary world. Have the traditions of serious music become peripheral against a background of social turmoil, climate collapse and shifts to electronic realities? What enduring values does live performance have amid the proliferation of virtual experience?

While these are our overall thoughts about ideas we hope the evening will explore, the conversation may, and likely will, range more broadly. Jackie — as he is widely known — brings a breadth of cultural experience and passion that set him in the first rank of major Canadian artists.

And since the Forum event will be at ArtSpring, Parker has offered to include a short performance on ArtSpring’s fine Steinway piano.

Tickets are available through ArtSpring.

