Heat pump and wood stove rebate program back for 2024

BY Transition Salt Spring

Many households on Salt Spring and the Southern Gulf Islands rely on wood as their primary source of heating during the colder months, only to endure increasingly sweltering summers without air conditioning.

However, as we face the challenges of a changing climate and escalating energy costs, there’s never been a better time to embrace the benefits of modern comfort by transitioning to a heat pump for complete home climate control.

Transition Salt Spring’s (TSS) Coach Program provides direct support to locals by helping them navigate rebates for heat pump installations. Directly through our home rebate program, islanders can receive $1,500, as well as access the provincially funded rebates of up to an additional $2,000 offered through Clean B.C. for upgrading from an outdated wood stove to an EPA 2020 Certified model or a heat pump.

If a heat pump is not accessible to you, there are rebates available to upgrade from an old, high-polluting wood stove to a newer, far more efficient EPA 2020 model ($600) and even a bounty rebate of $300 to simply remove and decommission old wood stoves.

Here are eight reasons why we think that now is the time to make the switch:

1. Environmental Responsibility

Heat pumps produce significantly fewer emissions compared to wood stoves, which makes a significant impact on our local air quality. By harnessing energy from the air or ground, they offer the greenest option for heating and cooling your home.

2. Enhanced Energy Efficiency

Heat pumps can offer remarkable energy efficiency, leading to savings on utility bills. They can generate up to four times more energy than they consume, making them a cost-effective and sustainable choice for homeowners.

3. Improved Indoor Air Quality

Heat pumps eliminate the need for burning wood (except during power outages or extreme cold), promoting healthier indoor and outdoor air quality by reducing pollutants and allergens. Wood-burning smoke is a big contributor to respiratory issues for many people, resulting in significant health impacts.

4. Financial Incentives

TSS’s 2024 Rebate Program offers significant incentives, including a $1,500 rebate for upgrading to a qualified heat pump (with the option to keep an existing EPA-certified wood stove), or a $600 rebate for upgrading to an EPA 2020 or CSA B415.1 compliant wood stove, or a $300 bounty for removing/disposing of an existing old wood stove (with no heat source upgrade). TSS can help you access additional provincial rebates through Clean BC of up $2,000. TSS Enterprise Cooperative can provide low-interest micro-loans to help you make the switch.

5. Long-Term Savings Potential

Despite the initial heat pump installation cost, available rebates help offset expenses, leading to long-term savings. The potential for reduced energy bills and lower maintenance costs make heat pumps a wise investment for homeowners. Not to mention the time and effort you’ll save when you don’t have to chop wood all winter.

6. Year-Round Comfort

Heat pumps provide both heating and cooling capabilities, ensuring consistent comfort throughout the year, regardless of the season or outdoor temperature. Heat domes are, unfortunately, a more regular occurrence, and heat pumps also act as air conditioners and provide the filtration for air purification.

7. Safety Assurance

Unlike wood stoves, which pose fire hazards and indoor quality concerns, heat pumps operate without combustion, prioritizing safety for your family and your neighbours.

8. Convenience and Control

Modern heat pumps require minimal maintenance and offer remote control capabilities for added convenience.

The upgrade from wood stoves to heat pumps is a significant step towards a more sustainable, comfortable and cost-effective future for homeowners. Take advantage of available rebates and make a positive impact on your home and the planet. Funding is limited and provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Apply now through our pre-screening form linked at transitionsaltspring.com/woodsmoke, or email us directly at coach@transitionsaltspring.com and we’ll guide you through the next steps.