First local Repair Café set for Feb. 3

Wondering what to do with a malfunctioning toaster, a non-functional stereo, or a moth-hole-ridden sweater? Don’t throw them away just yet! Transition Salt Spring is thrilled to announce the launch of Salt Spring’s very first Repair Café, to be held at the Salt Spring Library Community Room on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A team of dedicated volunteer repair experts will be on-site, offering their skills to facilitate free-of-charge repairs (though donations are greatly appreciated). Tools and materials will also be provided, making it a convenient one-stop solution for those looking to revive their broken items. Attendees are encouraged to bring in anything from toasters, lamps and hair dryers to clothes, toys and crockery — virtually anything that needs fixing.

The Repair Café operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with a one-broken-item limit per person. If time allows, additional items may be addressed after everyone has had their initial item fixed. Join us for a day of skill-sharing with community fixers and learn from experienced experts.

Transition Salt Spring aims to contribute to the reduction of waste in our local community through this initiative. According to Morgan Fraser, Transition Salt Spring’s climate action coach, we discard so many things we own that have a broken part. “Some of those could easily be used again with a simple repair. Repair Café seeks to change this mindset,” she said.

Additionally, Repair Café aims to foster new connections between neighbours and showcase the wealth of knowledge and practical skills within the community. Often there are intergenerational links and knowledge sharing between the fixing volunteers and people who visit the repair cafe.

“Repairing things together benefits our community — strengthening our neighbourhood connections and island resiliency,” said Fraser.

Fraser added that beyond the environmental benefits, repairs can save money and resources, ultimately helping minimize CO2 emissions and material waste.

Originating in Amsterdam in 2009, the Repair Café concept was developed by Martine Postma, a journalist/publicist. In 2010, she founded the Repair Café International Foundation, providing support to local groups worldwide wishing to initiate their own Repair Café, now including Salt Spring Island. The CRD Waste Reduction Grant has helped Transition Salt Spring’s ability to make this first Repair Café happen on Salt Spring Island.

Transition Salt Spring intends to organize regular Repair Cafés on the island starting with the Feb. 3 event.