Just a few of the decorated trees when set up in the lobby of the Harbour House Hotel at the beginning of December as part of the annual Festival of Trees. People are invited to view the trees and place food bank donations under their favourites, daily through Jan. 1. The winner will be determined on the morning of Jan. 2. (Photo by Robb Magley)
Island Life

Harbour House hosts tree fundraisers and seasonal fun

By Driftwood Staff

The Harbour House Hotel is once again the spot to enjoy the Festival of Trees — a long-running fundraiser for the Salt Spring Island Food Bank and Copper Kettle Community Partnership — as well as other special holiday-time events.

Festival of Trees co-founder Lynda Turner said the 2023 event has more trees than ever before entered by community groups and businesses. Trees can be viewed daily at the hotel through the morning of Jan. 2 at 10 a.m., when the winner — determined by the amount of food bank donations placed under the trees — will be declared.

As well, the Forest of Miracles, sponsored by Country Grocer at the Harbour House, sees several Christmas trees decorated by island businesses that will be auctioned off on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at Woodley’s Kitchen. All proceeds will support the Greenwoods Eldercare Society. People are asked to bring a food bank donation or make a cash donation to Copper Kettle for viewing the trees.

Harbour House Hotel has also added a Reading Tree to the festival. For every book read from students, an entry form provided by teachers will be entered into a draw for five different Squishmallows prizes.  

Gulf Islands Secondary School (GISS) athletes will benefit from yet another Harbour House event. Three Taste of the World dinners presented by Woodley’s Kitchen in the Crofton Tree Room — on Dec. 15, 22 and 29 — will see at least $20 from $70 tickets sold benefit the GISS athletics program.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the Harbour House hosts Breakfast With Santa, with tickets needing to be purchased from Woodley’s by Dec. 15. On Dec. 16 and 23, Seniors Christmas Tea events are taking place, with advance tickets required and on sale from the restaurant.

For details about all Christmas on Salt Spring events, including the ones mentioned above, see the Christmas on Salt Spring website page.

