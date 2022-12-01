Christmas on Salt Spring brings community together for holidays

The Christmas season is well underway on Salt Spring Island, with the island’s Chamber of Commerce helping everyone get into the spirit of the holidays with several special events.

The first was the Light-up in Centennial Park event, which saw a crowd enjoy hot chocolate and treats, carolling and a search for a golden candy cane, giving the finder — five-year-old Lotus — the honour of flicking the switch to turn on the lights in the park trees.

This Friday, Dec. 2, the Love-Local Winter-Wander sees stores open late and a fun Shopping Passport available for a chance to win some great prizes. People need to collect a stamp from three of four “shopping districts” between 5 and 9 p.m. on Friday and drop off the passport at the Visitor Centre by 10 p.m.

Also now underway is the Glowtini Contest and the Window Decorating Contest, with winners determined by online votes in both cases. The websites give details about who has entered for judging purposes.

Then from Dec. 3 to 17, the Forest of Miracles Charity Christmas Tree display will take place at the Harbour House Hotel, with an auction on Dec. 17th.

The ninth annual Festival of Trees that supports the food bank/Copper Kettle will also be running from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1.

A number of other holiday season events are taking place this month. See the Driftwood’s online calendar for details.