Friday, December 2, 2022
December 2, 2022
SEARCH
Youngsters have fun at last Friday's Christmas Light-up event in Centennial Park, kicking off a month of Christmas on Salt Spring events.
Island Life

Christmas on Salt Spring brings community together for holidays

By Driftwood Staff

The Christmas season is well underway on Salt Spring Island, with the island’s Chamber of Commerce helping everyone get into the spirit of the holidays with several special events.

The first was the Light-up in Centennial Park event, which saw a crowd enjoy hot chocolate and treats, carolling and a search for a golden candy cane, giving the finder — five-year-old Lotus — the honour of flicking the switch to turn on the lights in the park trees.

This Friday, Dec. 2, the Love-Local Winter-Wander sees stores open late and a fun Shopping Passport available for a chance to win some great prizes. People need to collect a stamp from three of four “shopping districts” between 5 and 9 p.m. on Friday and drop off the passport at the Visitor Centre by 10 p.m.

Also now underway is the Glowtini Contest and the Window Decorating Contest, with winners determined by online votes in both cases. The websites give details about who has entered for judging purposes.

Then from Dec. 3 to 17, the Forest of Miracles Charity Christmas Tree display will take place at the Harbour House Hotel, with an auction on Dec. 17th.

The ninth annual Festival of Trees that supports the food bank/Copper Kettle will also be running from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1.

A number of other holiday season events are taking place this month. See the Driftwood’s online calendar for details.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Driftwood wins four national newspaper awards

The Gulf Islands Driftwood was honoured with four top-three awards in a “post-Covid” edition of the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNA).

Letter: Time for families to sign up for gift program

Santa’s Workshop 2022 applications will be available online from Nov. 16 until Dec. 2. If you are a parent or grandparent who might be concerned that you may not be able to provide Christmas to your loved ones, we may be able to help.

Video: Salt Spring CRD/Trust all-candidates meeting

Video of the event organized and hosted by the Salt Spring Forum and Driftwood, moderated by Aletha Humphreys. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pPvJgpmo7M

Santa’s Workshop seeks new recruits

A long-running volunteer-sponsored Salt Spring event is about to gear up for the holiday season — and is seeking new members, particularly those interested...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
-2.7 ° C
-0.7 °
-4.6 °
85 %
1.5kmh
82 %
Fri
-2 °
Sat
1 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
-0 °
Tue
-0 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933