July 26, 2023
Family photo of Dinny Corcoran, who died as a result of a boating mishap in Long Harbour on July 12.
News

Gratitude from Dinny Corcoran’s family

By Contributed Article

The following is a letter to the Salt Spring community from Siobhan Corcoran and other family members from Australia.

The family of Dinny Corcoran would like to thank the community of Salt Spring Island for their support during this extremely sad time.

We can’t thank the locals enough for their involvement in the search for Dinny. We acknowledge the determined efforts of the Search and Rescue volunteers, especially Pete, for his help in finding Dinny. For their dedicated collaborative efforts we thank the Coast Guard, the RCMP, the RCMSAR and the Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopter.

To all those involved in locating his beloved dog Ninja and ensuring he was looked after, thank you. He is safe and happy in his new home with a close friend of Dinny’s on Vancouver Island.

To Greg, Liam, Jason and all the team at BWL Marine, thank you for the friendship and support you showed Dinny, which you have generously extended to his family during this time.

We received an outpouring of support and generous offers when we were having trouble finding accommodation on Salt Spring and have been overwhelmed by the kindness of this community. A huge thank you to Sandy and Jim for providing us with a home away from home and making us feel so welcome.

For the toy trucks lent to Dinny’s nephew, the beautiful flowers left on Dinny’s truck, the thoughtful gifts from strangers, the personal stories and kind words from everyone we’ve met over the past week, we are so grateful.

Dinny moved to Canada from Australia in 2010 and had made it his home. He moved to Salt Spring in 2021 where he began the ambitious project of single handedly building on Clamshell Island. He was living his dream and loving his life. We are devastated that he is gone but will remember his adventurous spirit and carry him in our hearts always.

