Fun Day gets riders ready for upcoming fall fair 

SUBMITTED BY THE GULF ISLANDS HORSE ASSOCIATION

Attention horse riders: the Gulf Islands Horse Association (GIHA) is inviting anyone thinking of signing up for this year’s Salt Spring Fall Fair horse show to a dress rehearsal at its Fun Day pre-show on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Mouat Park riding ring.

Even if you’re not planning on entering classes at the fall fair, the Fun Day show is a low-key way to spend time with fellow horse lovers and celebrate recent improvements made to the riding ring.

GIHA acknowledges the generous contributions of time, labour and machinery provided by Ryan Bradley of Bradley Excavating and his very capable team. The ring improvements have also been supported by donations from Hawthorne Hill Gravel, Windsor Plywood, Island Trucking and Key Pawn Trucking.

The pre-show is a chance for riders and their horses to get familiar with the ring, do some practice classes and have a lot of fun with other members of the island horse community. Judge for the day is Susan Gordon, co-author of The Compassionate Equestrian, a former trainer and coach in the U.S. and Canada.

Classes include Walk /Trot in Western or English riding disciplines. This is an equitation class and is a great opportunity for riders who want a starter class in which their riding skills are judged at slower paces. If you want something to show off your horse’s canter or lope, you can sign up for English Pleasure, Western Pleasure or Road Hack. There will also be halter and showmanship classes to test handling skills. And what would a horse show be without a couple of fun classes? Barrel racing and ride-a-five are on tap, and if you like to dress up, maybe your horse, too, there’s a costume class as well.

Cost for the day is $25 for non-members, which includes the membership fee. There is no charge for current GIHA members.

All participants must have an up-to-date Horse Council BC membership.

To sign up for the Fun Day, or for more information, email giha.saltspring@gmail.com or phone 250-537-1116.