Fourth quarter and year-end reports issued by Salt Spring RCMP

SUBMITTED BY THE SALT SPRING ISLAND RCMP DETACHMENT

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Salt Spring Island RCMP responded to 646 calls for service, for a total volume of 2,775 calls for the year. For the period of Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, SSI RCMP averaged seven calls per day, issued 85 violation tickets (traffic, liquor, etc.), and gave out 195 traffic warnings. Police also conducted 423 foot patrols, 165 licensed premises checks (bar walks) and 19 “checkstops” for potential traffic violations and impaired drivers. Six firearms offences were investigated in this fourth quarter, along with five sex-related offences and 55 mental health-related calls.

In all of 2023, SSI RCMP issued over 1,400 violation tickets and warnings, conducted more than 1,500 foot patrols and carried out over 400 licensed premises checks (bar walks).

Impaired driving continues to be a concern for Salt Spring RCMP and the residents of Salt Spring Island. Impaired driving is enforced in British Columbia pursuant to the Province of British Columbia’s Immediate Roadside Driving Prohibitions (IRP) and with the Criminal Code of Canada in more serious examples, or in instances of repeat offenders. In 2022, SSI RCMP stopped 24 impaired drivers, resulting in various 24-hour, three-day, seven-day or 90-day driver’s licence suspensions and vehicle impoundments. In contrast, in 2023 SSI RCMP stopped 78 impaired drivers, averaging 1.5 impaired drivers per week. It is not clear whether the increase in impaired drivers being caught is the result of more people drinking and driving, or as a result of an increase in enforcement by Salt Spring RCMP. Regardless, police will continue their ongoing traffic enforcement and commitment to road safety on Salt Spring. Look for more “checkstops” in the future!

Some of the calls for the fourth quarter are detailed below:

October 2023:

• SSI RCMP responded to a person threatening to burn their own house down; the situation was determined to be a mental health-related concern as opposed to criminal intent. The person was transported to Lady Minto Hospital for further assessment.

• While on foot patrol in downtown Ganges, police located a person with multiple outstanding warrants from Salt Spring RCMP and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP; the person was arrested and transported off Salt Spring where they were held in jail until their court date.

• RCMP responded to a request for police attendance to stop a banned person from entering a business; the person was located by police, found to be intoxicated and with outstanding warrants, and was subsequently arrested and taken to jail.

• SSI RCMP were requested to assist with a person who was depressed and had a plan to kill themselves. Police spoke with the individual, de-escalated the situation and transported the person to hospital for psychiatric assessment.

• SSI RCMP responded to a report of a missing youth; the youth was later safely located by police.

• Police were called by a person reporting two-thirds of their stick of butter was missing and they believed it was taken by an unknown person who broke into their house; no evidence of break-in was found and police closed the investigation.

• SSI RCMP were asked by Shawnigan Lake RCMP to assist with a domestic violence assault that occurred near Shawnigan Lake but the parties involved fled to Salt Spring; over a period of days, police finally located the suspect and arrested them, later releasing them on conditions and an upcoming court date.

November 2023:

• An impaired driver who, while driving, had struck another vehicle, was located by police and arrested. A 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) was issued resulting in various fines, the loss of their driver’s Licence and their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

• While on regular patrol, some erratic and unsafe driving behaviour was observed by police. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was found to be intoxicated by alcohol; an IRP was issued and the driver lost their licence.

• An impaired boater in a rowboat was found in Ganges Harbour; the row boat operator (with no electrical motor on board) was arrested, issued various violation tickets and taken to jail, where they were later released once sober.

• A checkstop on Fulford-Ganges Road resulted in a scooter operator being found impaired by drugs and alcohol, and operating their scooter unsafely. The driver was arrested for impaired driving, their scooter impounded and their driver’s licence suspended.

• SSI RCMP were notified of an elderly person who was lost and confused; the person was located and returned by police to their residence.

• Police were called to a domestic dispute where a couple were yelling at each other with children present. Police attended the scene and spoke with both parties, thereby defusing the situation.

• Police were called when an intoxicated person on a communal property stated they wanted to kill everyone on the property; police attended and took the person into custody.

December 2023:

• A missing person was found by SSI RCMP.

• Police were advised of a “sex-tortion” complaint where compromising videos had been obtained by unknown person(s) on the internet and threats made to release the videos to family and friends if money was not paid. Safety precautions were suggested by police, resulting in no further contact by the extorter. Safe online practices were discussed and encouraged.

• SSI RCMP received a report of a person jumping in front of moving vehicles and behaving erratically. Patrols were conducted but the person was not located.

• Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle incident where a vehicle had crashed into a ditch. Alcohol, drugs and environmental conditions were ruled out by police; the cause of the crash was determined to be medical in nature. Police completed documentation requesting a driver’s licence review to determine medical competency of the driver to keep their licence.

• While conducting vehicle patrols near Ganges, an unsafe and erratic driver was found. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was found be intoxicated and their driving impaired by alcohol. Fines were issued, their driver’s licence was suspended and their vehicle impounded.

Impaired Driving

This year saw a large increase in the number of impaired drivers taken off our roads. It is difficult to say whether this is due to an increase in the number of impaired drivers on our roads or added enforcement. Impaired drivers are being found driving on Salt Spring roads at all times of day. Impaired driving creates dangerous and life-threatening situations for other motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. Please, if you drink – don’t drive!

Salt Spring RCMP Resources

This month the Salt Spring RCMP said good-bye to Const. Bruce Verhaeghe who proudly served our community over the past five and a half years with distinction. With Const. Verhaeghe’s transfer, Salt Spring RCMP welcomed Const. Kevin Lloyd as Const. Verhaeghe’s replacement. The detachment is looking at two (possibly three) additional transfers this year and are working with RCMP headquarters to mitigate any gaps in resources.

Cram the Cruiser

Salt Spring RCMP would like to thank Country Grocer, Thrifty Foods, and the students and staff at Salt Spring Elementary for three successful Food Bank events in 2023. All donations go to our local Harvest Food Bank.

Awards

This past November saw Salt Spring RCMP, SSI Fire Rescue, and BC Ambulance gather at our local Legion to present awards to Const. Felix Charette-Thibault (Life Saving) and Const. Hardip Gill (Bravery). Congratulations again to both members!

Vehicle apprehended for carrying an unsafe load.

MVI on Booth Canal Road.