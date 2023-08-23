Fire prompts evacuation from Kings Lane 

Quick action from Salt Spring Island firefighters kept flames from spreading into temporary supportive housing units on Kings Lane, according to officials, who said the evacuated residents have been able to return and the RCMP are involved in the fire’s investigation.

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) crews were able to contain the fire to the outside of one building at 154 Kings Lane, according to SSIFR Chief Jamie Holmes; 20 firefighters were on scene from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, he said, after receiving a report of a fire burning externally. Some 2,500 gallons of water were used to completely extinguish the fire, according to Holmes, adding that it was fortunate crews were able to access a hydrant right across the street from the complex.

“The crews managed to contain it to the outside, just as it was starting to breach inside,” said Holmes. “The fire ended up doing electrical damage, and there was damage to the propane lines, so that displaced the occupants of that unit.”

Holmes said residents were allowed to go back to the complex the following day; just two units were damaged, he said, one of which was vacant, and there was room in another building to relocate residents from the other.

“The main building had to be evacuated for the night,” said Holmes. “Emergency Support Services (ESS) and Red Cross assisted us with that.”

Holmes said the cause of the fire was still under investigation; RCMP confirmed they were treating the fire as suspicious and were actively investigating.

The units at Kings Lane were set up in 2022 by BC Housing, who lease the land from the Gulf Islands Seniors Residence Association (GISRA) on a temporary basis; residents there will be the first considered to move into the new permanent supportive housing facility on Drake Road when that project is completed, according to BC Housing.