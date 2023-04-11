Saturday, April 15, 2023
April 15, 2023
Fire board seats filled by acclamation 

By Driftwood Staff

In what’s shaping up to be a busy spring for elections, Salt Spring’s fire district won’t need to hold one after all. 

Three nominations for Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District’s board of trustees were received by the April 6 deadline, according to chief administrative officer Rodney Dieleman — and there are three seats to fill. Returning trustees Rollie Cook and Mary Lynn Hetherington, who have both been on the board since 2017, will be joined by new trustee David Courtney to be elected by acclamation. 

Each will begin a three-year term in office at the district’s annual general meeting, which is being held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at Lions Hall, 103 Bonnet Avenue.  

