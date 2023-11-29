Farmstand Light Up & Tour map ready

Organizers of the 4th annual Salt Spring Farmstand Light Up & Tour have been busy putting together the must-have map of participating stands and extra details, which can be downloaded here and printed.

This year’s self-guided tour runs the weekends of Dec. 2-3 and 16-17.

Some 49 stands are shown on the map, with brief descriptions of goods sold, and whether or not they are open beyond the tour days indicated. Those participating in the Dec. 16 “Meet the Maker” event are also identified on the map.

More information is also available at ssifarmstands.com.