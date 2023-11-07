Ensemble elevates female composers of Baroque era

BY SALT SPRING BAROQUE

Salt Spring Baroque is pleased to present Ensemble La Cigale on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at All Saints by-the-Sea Anglican Church.

Formed in 2006 in Montreal, this early music ensemble consists of five musicians playing on period instruments (theorbo, Baroque guitar, Baroque harp, recorders, Baroque cello and Baroque violin). La Cigale is known for creating programs that juxtapose formal and traditional styles, explore the links between literature and music, and bring to light little known masterpieces. For this concert they will be joined by Canadian soprano Stephanie Manias, a rising star of the North American concert stage, known for her lush voice and captivating stage presence.

Salt Spring Baroque believes that it is important to highlight music written by women composers. While most of the names familiar to us in Baroque music are male, we do know that women were writing music during this time. Much of this music has only recently being discovered, and is now finally being performed. Ensemble La Cigale will celebrate femininity with a program of Italian music of the Baroque “La grazia delle donne” (the grace of women).

The Nov. 16 program features works by master women composers: Francesca and Settima Caccini, Vittoria Aleotti and Isabella Leonarda; as well as pieces by some of the men who encouraged feminine creativity: Giulio Caccini and Antonio Vivaldi.

Tickets are available at saltspringbaroque.com and at the door.