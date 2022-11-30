Friday, December 2, 2022
December 2, 2022
SEARCH
Banquo Folk Ensemble members, who will perform at All Saints on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.
Arts & Entertainment

Banquo Folk Ensemble presents Gathered by the Fire concert with bonus instrument ‘petting zoo’

By Contributed Article

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING BAROQUE 

Salt Spring Baroque is pleased to welcome Banquo Folk Ensemble back to Salt Spring Island on Saturday, Dec. 3  at 2 p.m. at All Saints by-the-Sea Anglican Church.  

Banquo has been performing in and around Victoria and the Gulf Islands since 1998. Their music is from the written and oral traditions covering more than eight centuries, performed with voice and their collection of instruments that includes fiddles, recorders, hurdy gurdies, citterns, shawms, bagpipes, a battery of percussion instruments and more. With their own arrangements and interpretation of existing material, they attempt to bridge the gap between “art” music and the folk tradition, always bearing in mind the goal of minstrels throughout the centuries to please and entertain their audiences.

Banquo members are Penny Reiswig, Linda Donn, Amy Reiswig, Bill Jamieson and Gwendolyn Jamieson. 

Concert-goers can celebrate the beauty of the season with music from centuries gone by, harkening back to a time of wassails and yuletide traditions, all meant to evoke the warmth and camaraderie of a winter’s afternoon spent around the fire with friends and family.

This concert will feature lots of hurdy gurdy, and four different kinds of bagpipes including Banquo’s newly acquired set of Swedish traditional pipes. People won’t want to miss the “instrument petting zoo” following the concert. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

John Reischman and global reputation come to ArtSpring Dec. 4

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING Grammy-winning musician John Reischman brings his old master’s sense of tone, taste and musicality, along with his global reputation as one of...

Alan Moberg music celebrated on Father’s Day

Anyone who knows Salt Spring’s Alan Moberg — with or without a guitar in his hand — knows what a gem he is in...

Trincomali Folk Club launched

Salt Spring Island will receive a special blessing this St. Patrick’s Day in the form of a new showcase featuring traditional Irish music. Michaela Cunningham...

Honey Dewdrops play for PitchFork Social crowd

PitchFork Social’s second to last concert of the season runs this Saturday, Sept. 7 when the Americana duo Honey Dewdrops comes to Fulford Hall. Laura...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
-2.7 ° C
-0.7 °
-4.6 °
85 %
1.5kmh
82 %
Fri
-2 °
Sat
1 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
-0 °
Tue
-0 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933