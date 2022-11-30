Banquo Folk Ensemble presents Gathered by the Fire concert with bonus instrument ‘petting zoo’

SUBMITTED BY SALT SPRING BAROQUE

Salt Spring Baroque is pleased to welcome Banquo Folk Ensemble back to Salt Spring Island on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at All Saints by-the-Sea Anglican Church.

Banquo has been performing in and around Victoria and the Gulf Islands since 1998. Their music is from the written and oral traditions covering more than eight centuries, performed with voice and their collection of instruments that includes fiddles, recorders, hurdy gurdies, citterns, shawms, bagpipes, a battery of percussion instruments and more. With their own arrangements and interpretation of existing material, they attempt to bridge the gap between “art” music and the folk tradition, always bearing in mind the goal of minstrels throughout the centuries to please and entertain their audiences.

Banquo members are Penny Reiswig, Linda Donn, Amy Reiswig, Bill Jamieson and Gwendolyn Jamieson.

Concert-goers can celebrate the beauty of the season with music from centuries gone by, harkening back to a time of wassails and yuletide traditions, all meant to evoke the warmth and camaraderie of a winter’s afternoon spent around the fire with friends and family.

This concert will feature lots of hurdy gurdy, and four different kinds of bagpipes including Banquo’s newly acquired set of Swedish traditional pipes. People won’t want to miss the “instrument petting zoo” following the concert.