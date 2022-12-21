Wednesday, December 21, 2022
December 21, 2022
SEARCH
Opinion

Editorial: Let generosity and gratitude prevail 

By Driftwood Staff

The holiday season brings out the best in most people. 

It’s a time when those with some extra cash are motivated to donate to worthy causes like the food bank or other social-service-related agencies. The impetus to buy gifts helps local small business operators and artisans. And it provides an opportunity to step off the treadmill of busy life for a brief time, at least, to enjoy spiritual and cultural traditions of this time of year, and to connect with friends and family members close by and farther away.  

It also provides time for reflection about things we have been grateful for in the past year. 

Those include the extraordinary efforts of the islands’ not-for-profit groups, whose staff and volunteers work diligently and often quietly behind the scenes to make things better for the most vulnerable, the elderly, the young or the sick; or to enrich our lives with arts, cultural, sports and spiritual activities.   

Health-care workers and those who work for various government agencies have had an extra-challenging year and deserve our kindest consideration and appreciation.  

As we are currently buried after a heavy pre-Christmas snowfall, we will be grateful to all the people in emergency services who will be doing their best to keep us safe; and to those who will inevitably be needed to restore electrical service. It’s been said by many people in the past two years, but we will say it again: Emcon Services Inc. rocks it in inclement weather when compared to their predecessors. 

From the impacts of runaway inflation and an ongoing labour shortage to widespread mental health challenges, it’s been a challenging year. 

If you have the means to help others at this time, please do. If not, some words of gratitude towards any individual or group that you have appreciated will go a long way towards making things better than they would otherwise be.  

And if you’d like to widen your circle of gratitude and connection on Christmas Day, the community will gather at Fulford Community Hall with the now-traditional Christmas Ball at Fulford Hall event. All are welcome and encouraged to enjoy companionship, music, food and more.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Low precipitation impacts basins 

Water levels at Maxwell Lake — and in Salt Spring’s other freshwater basins — are finally creeping up, according to monitors, but the process...

Letter: Islanders’ Ukraine support recognized

Last week, from Ukraine and via the internet, I received an award from the Chortkiv District Military Administration and Chortkiv District Council.   In translation, the...

Trustees ask for assessment, public engagement

Salt Spring’s Local Trust Committee weighed in last week on a resource project’s request to expand its aquatic lease, joining several municipalities in officially...

Trip inspires islanders’ fundraiser for well in Tanzania 

BY MELANIE FURMAN  SPECIAL TO THE DRIFTWOOD   My 13-year-old son and I recently returned from a month long vacation from Tanzania. We were mostly on the...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
overcast clouds
-7.5 ° C
-6.3 °
-11.4 °
81 %
4.6kmh
100 %
Wed
-7 °
Thu
-8 °
Fri
-3 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
5 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933