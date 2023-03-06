CRD seeks more input on pedestrian, bicycle network 

Salt Spring Island’s walkers — and wheelers — are needed for the next phase of the Capital Regional District (CRD) Active Transportation Network Plan (ATNP) development.

A new survey has gone online at getinvolved.crd.bc.ca/ssi-active-transportation-network to help guide the next phase of planning, to help select and prioritize network and infrastructure improvements.

Active transportation refers to human-powered forms of travel, from walking and wheelchair travel to biking and skateboarding, fully or part-way to and from a destination or bus stop. The ATNP will focus on both walkability in Ganges as well as active transportation connectivity island-wide, according to the CRD, in an effort to develop options to improve safety, accessibility and convenience.

The first two phases of the process finished in December 2022, producing a pair of reports — the Baseline Conditions Report and the Engagement Summary. The former includes a technical assessment of Salt Spring’s existing road, cycling, and pedestrian networks; it consists of a summary of barriers to active transportation, and identifies some opportunities for improvement. The second report highlights information collected from community engagement efforts to date, including a community consultation held at an Ideas Fair during the Saturday Market last August, the first online survey that recently ended, an interactive mapping activity, an ASK Salt Spring Event, and a meeting with the Salt Spring Island Transportation Commission.

Results of the current survey, which is open until just before midnight March 24, will be used to inform the final plan, expected to be completed in 2023. When complete, Salt Spring Island’s ATNP will identify a small number of priority projects which will inform the budget and planning work for funding applications; the ATNP will build upon the 2013 SSI Pedestrian and Cycling Master Plan, and will be informed by learnings from the Ganges Village Area Plan process.