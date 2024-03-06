Clanna Morna and The Slieves team up for Irish evening

St. Patrick’s Day weekend will start off with a bang on Salt Spring as two Vancouver Island-based bring their dynamic celebration of Irish music to Mahon Hall on Friday, March 15.

Clanna Morna and The Slieves are two of the region’s liveliest traditional Celtic/Irish bands, who will each perform a selection of Irish and Celtic songs, stories and instrumentals over the evening; and will also join forces for a collective performance of traditional songs and tunes.

The Slieves are a West Coast Celtic band hailing from Victoria and Duncan, the traditional territories of the Lekwungen, WSÁNEĆ and Quw’utsun peoples. Brought together by their love of traditional Irish music, this group has brought Celtic folk and Celtic-inspired original music to the coast of B.C. for well over a decade. The trio draws inspiration from such groups as Dervish, The Bothy Band, The Pogues, The Chieftains, Great Big Sea, The Irish Rovers and others. The talented members include the magical Tasia MacKay (Irish flute and whistles, five-string banjo, vocals), the accomplished Jeremy Walsh (guitar, vocals) and the foot-stomping Andrew Morris MacKay (bodhran, spoons, vocals).

Members of The Slieves, from left, Jeremy Walsh, Tasia MacKay and Andrew Morris MacKay.

Hailing from the occupied territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt and WSÁNEĆ nations (Victoria), Clanna Morna brings their take on the Celtic traditional genre to the west coast. Their sound is rooted in the traditional Irish, Scottish and English music that many love, and features carefully crafted arrangements, rhythmic spirited energy and captivating storytelling. Comprised of an ensemble of multi-instrumentalists, their collective musicianship and attention to detail contribute to a unique audience experience featuring both familiar and lesser known folk ballads and tunes.

Members of Clanna Morna have been arranging and performing traditional Celtic and original music for three years together and for over a decade in other projects, sharing their melodic arrangements and stories both locally and internationally. They have racked up a history of over 270 performances in the past three years.

The band is comprised of Cody Baresich (guitar, mandolins, Irish bouzouki, tenor banjo, percussion, vocals), Finn Letourneau (fiddle, banjo, vocals) and Mark Leigh (accordion, tin whistles, vocals). With the combination of traditional instruments featuring strong melodic leads, rhythmic guitar accompaniment and foot percussion, the band covers a wide swath of musical ground. From high-energy instrumentals to slow ballads, drinking songs to sea shanties, Clanna Morna brings a unique west coast influence to Celtic and English folk. The band pays tribute to and takes inspiration from legendary predecessors including The Dubliners, The Pogues, The Bothy Band, Planxty and The Clancy Brothers.

Their debut album called From the Lowlands to the High Seas was released on CD and all streaming services in June 2023.

Tickets for this unique event are available online through the the clannamorna.ca website.

This event is family friendly and open to all ages.

There will be a cash bar for those of age; with beer, cider and of course Irish whiskey! Doors open at 7 p.m., with music commencing at 7:30 p.m.