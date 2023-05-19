Challenge Cup tourney on island this weekend

A May Long Weekend sports event that’s been a Salt Spring tradition since 1985 is back.

The 36th annual Salt Spring Island Challenge Cup literally kicks off this Friday as island soccer clubs host teams across four different fields — the lower and upper fields at Gulf Islands Secondary School (GISS), the Hydro field and at Portlock Park. Some 33 teams will take part this year, and there will be food vendors and a beer garden at GISS Friday through Monday.

The May Long event will feature Salt Spring women’s rec team the Tackle Boxes taking on the visiting Violet Offenders Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the lower GISS field; local men’s competitive division teams AFC Gauntlet and Sons of Pitches clash there at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday will also see local women’s comp team SSI, men’s rec team We Dem Boyz and men’s O35 team Salty Balls; finals will take place Monday.

The full schedule is available at saltspringmaylong.com as well as on the Salt Spring Island Challenge Cup Facebook page.