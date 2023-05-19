Friday, May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023
Members of the AFC Gauntlet, in blue, express disappointment after being thwarted by Sons of Pitches keeper Joe Akerman in a 2022 Salt Spring Challenge Cup game. This year's tournament sees six Salt Spring teams among 33 battling for Challenge Cup glory. (Driftwood file photo by Gail Sjuberg)
Sports & Recreation

Challenge Cup tourney on island this weekend

By Driftwood Staff

A May Long Weekend sports event that’s been a Salt Spring tradition since 1985 is back.

The 36th annual Salt Spring Island Challenge Cup literally kicks off this Friday as island soccer clubs host teams across four different fields — the lower and upper fields at Gulf Islands Secondary School (GISS), the Hydro field and at Portlock Park. Some 33 teams will take part this year, and there will be food vendors and a beer garden at GISS Friday through Monday.

The May Long event will feature Salt Spring women’s rec team the Tackle Boxes taking on the visiting Violet Offenders Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the lower GISS field; local men’s competitive division teams AFC Gauntlet and Sons of Pitches clash there at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday will also see local women’s comp team SSI, men’s rec team We Dem Boyz and men’s O35 team Salty Balls; finals will take place Monday.

The full schedule is available at saltspringmaylong.com as well as on the Salt Spring Island Challenge Cup Facebook page.

