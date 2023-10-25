Book sale donation days are here

Books & Bling excitement is back for another year, with drop-off days set for Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the sale taking place from Nov. 3 to 5.

People can bring their donations of books in good condition to the Salt Spring Farmers’ Institute main hall on those days, where volunteers will do a quick perusal to ensure they can be accepted for the sale. See the criteria list here before bringing books in for donation.

Jewellery can also be donated at the same time.

Books & Bling sale hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5.

If you’ve never been to Books & Bling, you will be amazed at the quantity and quality of books and jewellery donated by generous community members, as well as the super-affordable prices.

A special Preview Night will also take place on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. for members of the Salt Spring Literacy Society.

All proceeds benefit the Salt Spring Literacy Society, which provides a range of literacy services to adults and children.

For more Books & Bling information, see the Salt Spring Literacy website.