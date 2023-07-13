Body found at Long Harbour

A multi-agency search for a missing man ended tragically Thursday morning as a body was recovered from the shoreline in Long Harbour.

Salt Spring Island Search and Rescue (SSISAR) joined efforts that would include Salt Spring RCMP, Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) vessels — as well as a CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopter from Comox — by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. The search for a presumed missing boat operator began shortly after his dog came ashore and was recognized that afternoon.

As boats and aircraft methodically searched the water, more than a dozen SSISAR members split into four teams on both sides of the harbour and scoured the shoreline until dark, according to SSISAR search manager Zeke Blazecka, who said the land-based search halted due to safety concerns at around 9:30 p.m. and with plans to resume first thing Thursday morning with the low tide.

But as SSISAR teams gathered at first light the next day, word came that a body identified as male had been located by a boater; a small team from SSISAR was sent to assist with transporting the body to a search vessel, which then brought it to a dock and the funeral director, Blazecka said.

Salt Spring RCMP Sgt. Clive Seabrook thanked the Coast Guard, RCMSAR, SSISAR and the public for their efforts to help locate the missing man.

“This is a tragic outcome,” said Seabrook, “and our thoughts are with the family in this difficult time.”

The search and recovery was only the second callout of the calendar year for SSISAR, according to Blazecka, with the first only days prior as they participated in a mutual aid search in Juan de Fuca over the weekend.

“We had a good team out, and they were well prepared and did what they were trained to do,” said Blazecka. “Not a happy ending, but at least a conclusion, and some closure.”

Seabrook said Salt Spring RCMP are asking the public to ensure their vessels are registered, in safe working order, and that boat operators possess a valid Pleasure Craft Operators Card.

“The registration and card are often overlooked,” said Seabrook, “but the process of obtaining these things provides an educational component that helps to keep people safe.”

In addition, Seabrook said, in light of “some of the things we are seeing on the water this year” — combined with regular enforcement patrols by Salt Spring RCMP of Ganges Harbour and the waters around Salt Spring Island — police are asking that boaters make sure they possess basic safety items, which must include a manual bailer, a whistle and a fire extinguisher when applicable.

“And above all else, wear your life jacket,” said Seabrook.