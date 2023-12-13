Birthing foundation gets 100+ Women support

SUBMITTED BY 100+ women who care SSI

After three compelling five-minute presentations, including from Beaver Point Hall and ArtSpring, doula and volunteer Madison Greggains’ presentation on behalf of the Birthing Families Foundation (BFF) was declared the winner during 100+ Women Who Care’s meeting on Nov. 14.

The organization was awarded the collected total of $14,500 to go towards direct family funding as well as supporting the goal of living wages for on- and off-island referral coordinators and the doulas themselves.

Founded in 2017 and achieving charity status in 2020, BFF is a reproductive justice-based charity based on Salt Spring that provides essential support for vulnerable people and rural families throughout the Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island before, during and after giving birth.

The care offered by BFF is in the form of skilled doula services, integrative community support and food security.

“Birthing and raising a newborn is a valuable contribution to society, and we believe all women and birthing people should receive ample support, not solely the privileged few,” said BFF executive director Sadie Hodswood. “Our programs help families who face barriers in the health care system, resulting in increased rates of maternal mortality, infant mortality, postnatal depression and other negative birth outcomes due to systemic racism, lack of resources or structures within the institutional health care system. We are looking to fill in the gaps.”

Birthing in a rural setting such as Salt Spring is noted to come with barriers and challenges, but a maternal health care crisis has been experienced over the last three years because of a lack of government funding for midwives on island and obstetrical staff at the hospital, putting strain on the community.

Fifty per cent of birthing families transfer care off-island for various reasons, with all high-risk pregnancies being asked to transfer off-island at 37 weeks. This can be stressful, disruptive and potentially expensive for spouses and families facing travel, accommodations, pet care and missed work.

“Another consequence is the increase in unassisted deliveries occurring at home in our community, some due to the feeling of being forced into the choice,” explained Greggains. “This comes with a lot of risk, so being connected to our doula care can help with recommendations on resources, doulas can go off-island to support the client, and we help with continuous care after labour.”

A doula is a trained, non-medical professional who provides patient advocacy, as well as physical, emotional and informational support for people through their pre-natal, birth and postpartum periods. It is considered a private for-pay service, and as such, through close collaboration with community partners such as the local midwives, Islanders Working Against Violence (IWAV) and the Salt Spring Doula Collective, BFF covers the cost on behalf of families who cannot afford it.

A community food program was also established as local doulas who worked with postpartum clients witnessed families needing the food bank and sometimes subsisting on cereal for weeks at a time. Increasing food security and providing balanced, ready-to-serve meals to families is being made possible with support from Harvest Kitchen and Woodshed Provisions.

Recent research has demonstrated that when families, especially those who are vulnerable, are supported through the entire perinatal period and beyond, they experience improved birth outcomes and enhanced early childhood development, including reduced rates of child removal.

“For 100+ Women Who Care to invest in us means knowing we are supported by a larger net of community women who believe in valuing health care equity, young families and our outreach care workers,” said Hodswood. “That feels heartwarming and inspiring.”

The 100 Women Who Care initiative was launched in 2006 as a simple, efficient, and effective collective fundraising model for charities. One hundred (or more) women each contribute $100 and vote for one of three nominated charities three times a year. There are now over 400 chapters active across North America.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Salt Spring branch has raised over $250,000 for 14 causes, including eldercare services, pathways, early childhood education, the SPCA, IWAV, Island Community Services, and Salt Spring Search and Rescue.

Nominations deadline for the next 100+ Women Who Care vote is Jan. 27, 2024.