Annual Family Day Event puts “the ‘awwww’ back in awkward”

BY SALT SPRING ARTS

Salt Spring Arts is pleased to present our annual Family Day Event on Monday, Feb. 21, which is B.C.’s Family Day holiday. Last year’s event was live-streamed from Mahon Hall with no families able to attend in person. This year, however, with more relaxed health restrictions, the arts council is excited to welcome audiences back to the hall and simultaneously live stream to families at home.

This year’s live performance features the Myrtle Sisters — “putting the ‘awwww’ back in awkward” — with great harmonies, twinkling-tap numbers and family antics.

Featuring Candice Roberts, Nayana Fielkov and Kat Single-Dain, the trio of East Vancouver and Salt Spring performers delight audiences of all ages. They’ve been showcasing a clowning, vaudeville and dance menagerie of musical calamity for over 10 years. Expect plenty of charm and shenanigans along with their original and historic songs and dances.

The show runs from 2 to 3 p.m., with doors open at Mahon Hall at 1:30 p.m.

Each year, the art council’s Family Day event introduces young kids to the magic of live performance. The council presents an exceptional children’s show in an original musical, theatrical or storytelling performance.

Our free Family Day performance is a hybrid event. To attend in person you must RSVP HERE . Provincial health orders will be in effect, meaning attendees 18 and over must show proof of vaccination and everyone aged five and over must wear a mask.

You can also watch a live stream of the performance here: https://youtu.be/P_9jIx3y37g.

We are grateful to the province of British Columbia, which provided Salt Spring Arts with funding in support of our free, community Family Day event. We are also thankful to BC Ferries, Country Grocer and VideoRX for their support in making this event possible.

Livestream details will be available on the arts council website: ssartscouncil.com/event/family-day-event-with-the-myrtle-sisters/