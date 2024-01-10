Acclaimed storytelling workshop comes to island

BY KIRSTEN BOLTON

FOR ARTSPRING

They say no matter who we are, what we all have in common is a story to tell and a need to be heard. It’s how we connect. But what makes a great story, and how can you be a better personal storyteller?

Enter Deb Williams, award-winning storyteller, actor, comedienne, playwright, teacher and co-founder/artistic producer of The Flame — Vancouver’s premiere storytelling event — who brings her transformative two-day weekend storytelling workshop to ArtSpring for the first time on Jan. 20-21.

From shy beginners to accomplished public speakers, storytellers of all ages, genders, orientations and cultures are welcome to join what Williams describes as “a joyful, creative and supportive space to learn the foundational rules of effective storytelling.”

For the past 15 years of her 35-year career, Williams has led more than 1,000 storytellers through her workshops in honing the art, craft and structure of creating and presenting compelling stories from life experiences. With practice, tips and encouraging feedback, participants will leave the workshop with several polished and meaningful stories that are entertaining, self-deprecating, heartfelt, unpredictable, healing and community-forming.

Williams acknowledges people arrive with different levels of understanding and skill, and her approach is to quickly determine each student’s expectations for personal and artistic growth. Together, they create criteria for “what makes a great story” and a customized approach.

“One of the reasons I’m so inspired to offer these workshops is I have had shy people arrive nervous, suspicious, thinking they don’t have any interesting stories,” says Williams. “By the end, they have a new confidence and vitality in their ability to shape and share stories about themselves and their lives with family, friends and community. It’s a wonderful, empowering, very human transformation.”

Williams also has a long list of glowing testimonials from professionals who have engaged with the workshop, ranging from published authors and playwrights, PhDs, teachers, psychologists and social workers, theatre actors and directors, TV personalities and even someone looking for tips for his TED Talk. The class is appropriate for anyone where story matters, personally or professionally.

“Some retake the class over and over, choosing to tell their stories on the stage and other storytelling venues,” says Williams. “Many have gone on to create their own touring shows, write memoirs, novels, children’s books, start their own storytelling circles, or incorporate it into their practices. There’s so many different ways to share our stories and be stimulated by things we’ve already done, so you might as well make use of them!”

For people who are seeking a simple weekend of fun or searching to learn a new art form, The Flame Workshop describes itself as a safe place to be vulnerable, embarrassed, laugh, support others and receive encouragement. It has proven to foster connection, new friendships and revitalization, with many participants then setting up local writing or creative groups to continue the communication and exchange.

At the end of the workshop, willing and selected storytellers take to the ArtSpring gallery floor on Jan. 21 to present their perfected stories to family, friends and supporters. Each participant will leave with two to three personal stories of a few minutes long and the skill set to see their lives as story-filled adventures.

This is a two-day workshop. Participants must be able to attend both days (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day). Take-home materials provided. Workshop price is $80, plus GST. The performance is set for Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. with tickets costing $10.

Register or purchase performance tickets online, in person, or call the box office at 250-537-2102. Space is limited.