BUCHANAN, Kevin Jon

Kevin Jon Buchanan

March 1, 1952 – September 15, 2017

Kevin (65 years old) passed away peacefully from complications of COPD. He spent 10 years in the Salt Spring community, a further 24 previous years on Pender Island, and was born in Sarnia, Ontario.

Kevin is survived by his children: Cassady Buchanan, Marlon Fraser-Buchanan, and Leilani Fraser-Buchanan, his granddaughter Kalliope Abbott, and his sister Shelly Buchanan.

Kevin will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his love of cats, his support of music and art, and his goofy sense of humour. He was a hardworking employee behind the scenes at the Salt Spring Inn for 7 years and put in many hours at work as “Brampa” to Kalliope. Kevin is deeply missed as a wonderful father, grandfather and friend to many.

“It never got weird enough for me.”

– Hunter S. Thompson