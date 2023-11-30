Thursday, November 30, 2023
Ukrainian bandurist Georgiy Matviyiv is among performers at a Tribute to Ukraine concert at ArtSpring on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 3.
Arts & Entertainment

World-class musicians perform for Ukraine benefit

By Contributed Article

A celebration of heritage and homeland, the song, dance and music of Ukraine will be performed by eminent nationally and internationally recognized artists at ArtSpring on Sunday, Dec. 3 beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Bandurist Georgiy Matviyiv has performed in over 500 concerts and authored more than 60 works for the traditional instrument of Ukraine. His combination of bandura and jazz is unique in the world of bandura music.

Soprano Nataliia Temnyk holds a Ph.D. from the National Academy of Music in Odesa. She has won awards in London, Romania and Belarus and was a member of Opera Viva in England for four years before coming to Canada. She arrived in Canada a month ago and will be teaching at the Victoria Conservatory of Music. 

Violinist Tatiana Kostour is a graduate of the Kiev Conservatory of Music. She teaches violin and has performed with numerous orchestras and chamber music ensembles. Pianist Irina Graifer was born in Ukraine and has worked with opera singers and instrumentalists, as well as having spent a decade as an accompanist with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School.

Victoria’s Kalyna Ukrainian choir is proud to share their beautiful cultural traditions with the community and the world. The Veselka Ukrainian Dancers, founded in 1971, are appreciated nationally for maintaining the culture as well as promoting collaboration among the arts.

The Tribute to Ukraine concert is a benefit to raise medical equipment and medicines for the armed forces of Ukraine. 

